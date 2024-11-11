12 Sioux Falls Area Blood Donation Sites Set This Week

Donating blood at one of the many Sioux Empire Community Blood Bank locations only takes less than one hour out of your day, week, or month for that matter. And, that one hour that you give up could save a life.

Relying on the local community, the Community Blood Bank provides blood products including red cells, plasma, and platelets to more than 34 area hospitals in a 150-mile radius around Sioux Falls.

Here is where you can donate blood this week:

Monday, November 11

Prairie Lakes Brown Clinic, Watertown 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, Vermillion 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday, November 12

Viborg Hurley High School, Viborg 8:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Pipestone County Medical Center, Pipestone 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Wednesday, November 13

Maintainer Corporation, Sheldon 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

SONIFI Solutions, Sioux Falls 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Building Products Inc., Sioux Falls 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Thursday, November 14

SD Air National Guard, Sioux Falls 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM

Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Luverne 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Friday, November 15

Baltic High School, Baltic 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM

Dell Rapids High School, Dell Rapids 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

In Sioux Falls you can also make a blood donation Monday through Friday at either Sanford Health or Avera McKennan main locations.

30 Powerful Images That Soothe Your Happy Place How many will you identify with? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts