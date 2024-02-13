Show Your Love South Dakota, Donate Blood This Week

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that with just one blood donation, you have the potential to save three lives? Just think of that cancer patient who just learned they need surgery. Or, a trauma victim that suffered a car accident.

A pint of your blood just may be a key component in saving someone who is critically ill. By donating blood you are saving the lives of our community patients and providing hope.

You can show your love today and this week by giving an arm to the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank at one of the scheduled blood donation sites listed below.

WHERE TO DONATE

Tuesday, February 13:

Augustana University - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Wednesday, February 14:

First National Bank - 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Augustana University - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Dakota Supply Group - 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Thursday, February 15:

Citibank - 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Holy Cross Lutheran Church - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, February 16:

First National Bank, Brandon - 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

