Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Unsplash

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.

Dave Roberts TSM
loading...

According to the Executive director for Community Blood Bank Ken Versteeg, one of the biggest needs for blood comes just ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day weekend I historically one of our highest use holidays so we’re going to see a lot more people on the roadways, a lot more people on the waterways as well,” said Versteeg.

In a report from Dakota News Now Versteeg says, “We get reports from Sanford and Avera Lab to determine where our supply is as we move forward into the week and the reports were not good. In fact, we’re looking about 30% down from where we should be as we go into Labor Day weekend.”

How about you rally your coworkers to donate blood this week? You can join all to save lives and help local patients in need requiring a blood transfusion by scheduling your donation.

loading...

The blood drive will be at these Sioux Falls locations:

  • Wednesday, August 31 - Krav'N, The Barrell House
  • Thursday, September 1 - SD Air National Guard, Sanford Hartford Clinic
  • Friday, September 2 - Avera McKennan Fitness Center

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death

10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death

Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches

The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.

The gone but not forgotten sandwich shop was located in an old house at 1133 North Minnesota Avenue. It served sandwiches to Sioux Falls from November 1978 until summer 2020.



Filed Under: All-American Blood Drive, Avera Health, Blood donations, Blood Drive, donating blood, Sanford Health, Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank, Sioux Falls South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top