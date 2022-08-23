The end of summer is rapidly approaching, and with the end of the summer months comes the "All American Blood Drive" hosted by the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank.

The goal of the blood bank right now is to ensure there is a healthy supply of blood on hand in advance of the busy Labor Day weekend in a couple of weeks.

The 7th Annual All American Blood Drive is slated to happen on Friday (September 2) from 7 AM to 10 AM and 11:30 AM to 3 PM at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center on Southeastern Drive in Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

If you plan on donating...

You must register ahead of time. It's easy, simply call 605-331-3222 or get signed up online.

Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, of the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank told Dakota News Now, “The Labor Day weekend is one of our top 3 holidays where a strong blood supply is essential as blood usage reaches record levels. With more people traveling to enjoy the last few days of the summer, we typically see a larger number of patients requiring blood transfusions due to accidents, traumas, and unexpected surgeries.”

This year's event is sponsored by the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, the Minnesota Avenue Dairy Queen, and all of our friends at Dakota News Now.

According to Dakota News Now, everyone who donates blood will receive...

A special commemorative "All American Blood Donor t-shirt, a three day pass to the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, a “Pint for a Pint” Dairy Queen certificate (compliments of the Minnesota Avenue D.Q.), and a $10 Hy-Vee fuel voucher redeemable at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee store.

What every donor needs to know prior to donating...

You must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 years old with a signed parent consent form found here.) Donors must weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. The blood bank asks that you bring an ID with you, and it's also recommended that each donor eat and drink plenty of fluid before giving blood.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free! Sure, there are tons of things to do in the Sioux Empire every summer, but if your entertainment budget is small (or zero), we have the solution - actually, we have lots of solutions.

Here is a list of family-friendly (and some, just adult-friendly) events happening this summer in the Sioux Falls area that you should check out. Oh, the best part, everything on this list is FREE.