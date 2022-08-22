It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities.

A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 2:00 that morning. Police officers received a call notifying them that someone had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found 36-year-old Tunis Lomax of Sioux Falls, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Lomax later died from his injuries.

Over 300 miles to the west of Sioux Falls, an even bloodier weekend of gun violence occurred in Rapid City.

Dakota News Now reports a double homicide occurred Saturday (August 20) in South Dakota's second-largest city. The shooting happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive on Saturday, killing two men.

Rapid City Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for the double homicide. One of the people involved is believed to be 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls.

Early Sunday morning (August 21), another man was shot and killed in a mobile home on Country Road 1980 just north of Rapid City.

According to Dakota News Now, Pennington County authorities allegedly have the suspect in that case already in custody.

There was also a third shooting incident that occurred in Rapid City this past weekend. Fortunately, however, in the third incident, no one was wounded.

Dakota News Now reports that shots rang out just after midnight on Sunday (August 21), shortly after the Central States Fair had closed. Police officers received a call claiming someone heard a series of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

A video making the rounds on social media showed that shots were possibly fired from a car as people were driving out of the fairgrounds for the evening.

At this time, no suspects have been found in the incident that occurred near the Central States Fairgrounds. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

Police are still accepting tips from the public regarding the homicides that happened in both Sioux Falls and Rapid from over the weekend. Anyone that can help provide law enforcement with additional details is asked to either call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or the Rapid City Police at 605 394-4131.

Source: Dakota News Now

