’Tis the Season for Giving Blood in Sioux Falls Area

We are quickly heading into the holiday season when our thoughts shift to giving the perfect something to the special people in our lives.

But what about giving the ultimate gift to a perfect stranger?

You can give the gift of life this season by donating blood at an upcoming American Red Cross blood drive event in the Sioux Falls area.

The Red Cross is currently accepting reservations for one of five pre-Christmas donation events in and around town.

Most blood drive events offer a choice of donation options:

Blood: The most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of 'whole blood' is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.

Here is the information for the five upcoming Sioux Falls area blood donation events:

Monday, October 25: TSP - 1112 N. West Avenue, Sioux Falls (11:00 AM - 4:00 PM) [BLOOD ONLY]

Tuesday, October 26: Giving Hope Inc. - 1605 W. Burnside Street, Sioux Falls (Noon - 6:00 PM) [BLOOD, POWER RED]

Thursday, October 28: Hillcrest Church, 4301 E. 26th Street, Sioux Falls (Noon - 6:00 PM) [BLOOD, POWER RED]

Tuesday, November 9: Brandon Lutheran Church, 600 E. Holly Boulevard, Brandon (Noon - 6:00 PM) [BLOOD, POWER RED]

Thursday, December 16: Linwood Church, 1101 E. 57th Street, Sioux Falls (Noon - 6:00 PM) [BLOOD, POWER RED]

