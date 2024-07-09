FEMA Opens Recovery Centers For Iowa Flood Victims

The damage from flooding in Iowa has been devastating for thousands of families and landowners. After record-breaking rains in June several counties have requested disaster assistance.

Just this week three more counties in Northwest Iowa were added to the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. They include Buena Vista, Cherokee, and O’Brien Counties.

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management has released a statement that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open Disaster Recovery Centers in Emmet and Lyon counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this spring.

According to KTIV, Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra continues to press the administration to deliver more aid to more communities affected by these devastating floods. “Families, farmers, and businesses impacted by severe flooding will now have access to the disaster relief, resources, and assistance that they need to recover and rebuild."

The addition of these three counties brings the total to eight Northwest Iowa counties approved for the Individual Assistance Program.

Northwest Iowa residents can check the status of their applications at these two new Disaster Recovery Centers:

EMMET COUNTY

St. Patrick's Church – Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville, IA 51334

Open 1-6 p.m. July 9

Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

LYON COUNTY

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Open 1-6 p.m. July 10

Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

