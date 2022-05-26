Can You ‘Lend an Arm’? Sioux Falls Spring Blood Drive Is Friday

Having a healthy supply of different types of blood on hand is vital for the residents of every community.

Our friends at Dakota News Now, Scheels, and the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank, the sole blood provider for the Sioux Empire know this, and that is why they are all teaming up for one of the city's largest blood drives of the year on Friday, (May 27).

The 2022 "Lend an Arm" Blood Drive gets underway on Friday starting at 9 AM at the Sioux Falls Scheels Store located at the corner of 41st and Western Avenue.

The spring blood drive is a very important one for the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank and every resident of the Sioux Empire.

As you know, having a good supply of all blood types ahead of a long holiday weekend is critical for a community with a population base like the one here in Sioux Falls.

As Dakota News Now reports, the "Lend an Arm" Blood Drive will help prepare the blood supply for the three-day period when donation centers will be closed throughout the city.

Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg, told Dakota News Now, "We continue to see long-term issues related to the pandemic that has increased the demand for blood. Additionally, with the continued growth in Sioux Falls, there has been a major increase in the need for blood to address serious medical conditions. "

Thinking of donating blood? Here's what all blood donors need to know:

You must be at least 17 years old or (16 years old) with a signed parent consent form.

Weigh at least 110 pounds or more.

Be in good general health.

Exhibit no cold, flu, or COVID symptoms.

Donors must have some form of valid identification on them at the time they register.

Donors are encouraged to eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

Only donors with appointments will be accepted at the "Lend an Arm" blood drive event. Appointments can be made here, or by calling 605-331-3222.

Donors will be allowed to give blood during the 2022 "Lend an Arm" Blood Drive until 5 PM on Friday, (May 27) in the Scheels parking lot.

