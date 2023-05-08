Nurses Across South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks
When the need for medical care arrives the first person we come in contact with is usually a nurse. The person who greets us. The one who makes us comfortable in the exam room. The first person to go through our medical history takes our vitals and then says the doctor will be in shortly.
Thank you.
Nurses all across the nation are in short supply. The past few years have taken a toll on the industry seeing many hang up their scrubs and stethoscopes.
Nursing turnover continues to be a substantial challenge for healthcare organizations as the number of individuals with the intent to leave their jobs remains high. In our most recent nursing survey, 31 percent of respondents indicated they were likely to leave their current role in direct patient care, a figure that has stabilized over the past six to 12 months...
These are front-line workers who work countless hours caring for us. Our nurses see us at our lowest points. Bring us out of anesthesia. Walk us to the bathroom. Administer our medications. And, they perform these and dozens of other duties all with a smile. Even when they are on the downside of a double shift.
From the early days as a Certified Nursing Assistant men and women follow a calling of care. It takes them to nursing school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, and some possibly achieve their Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing.
National Nurses’ Week is May 6 through 12.
If you have a medical appointment in the coming days or a surgical procedure, show your nurse extra gratitude by thanking them.
A thank you and a smile is sometimes the best medicine.