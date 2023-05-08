Nurses Across South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks

When the need for medical care arrives the first person we come in contact with is usually a nurse. The person who greets us. The one who makes us comfortable in the exam room. The first person to go through our medical history takes our vitals and then says the doctor will be in shortly.

Thank you.

Nurses all across the nation are in short supply. The past few years have taken a toll on the industry seeing many hang up their scrubs and stethoscopes.

Doctors and nurses coordinate hands. Concept Teamwork Moostocker/ThinkStock loading...

These are front-line workers who work countless hours caring for us. Our nurses see us at our lowest points. Bring us out of anesthesia. Walk us to the bathroom. Administer our medications. And, they perform these and dozens of other duties all with a smile. Even when they are on the downside of a double shift.

From the early days as a Certified Nursing Assistant men and women follow a calling of care. It takes them to nursing school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, and some possibly achieve their Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing.

National Nurses’ Week is May 6 through 12.

If you have a medical appointment in the coming days or a surgical procedure, show your nurse extra gratitude by thanking them.

A thank you and a smile is sometimes the best medicine.