Data Breach at Avera Health Could Impact Hundreds of Patients

Hundreds of patients at Avera Health may have had their sensitive information compromised online

Dakota News Now is reporting that one of Avera's vendors, Seattle-based MCG Health, says there was a data security breach back in March, involving the records of hundreds of patients.

The breach occurred on March 25 when an unauthorized obtained personal information about some 700 patients and members of certain MCG customers.

The data potentially includes Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth.

MCG says it is reaching out by mail to any patients affected by the breach. Those letters were sent out beginning June 10.

The company has hired a forensic investigation firm to assist in investigating the breach.

A dedicated toll-free telephone number for affected individuals who may have questions or who would like additional information about this issue.

The number is (866) 475-7221 and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM Central and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Central.

