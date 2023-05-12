$78M Awarded To Nursing Programs-South Dakota Receives Its Share

The front-line workers who work countless hours caring for us when we are hospitalized need our gratitude more than ever. The nurses in all our medical facilities often times sacrifice their time away from family to see that our health comes first.

This week the U.S. Department of Labor announced the award of more than $78 million in grants to support workforce training programs in 17 states and address staffing challenges nursing professionals face in the care economy.

Nurses Across South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks

25 public-private partnerships have been awarded funding in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

In South Dakota, Sanford Health was awarded $2,999,813.

HOW WILL THE GRANT HELP SOUTH DAKOTA

The grants will support innovative partnerships and strategies that expand and diversify America’s pipeline of qualified nursing professionals. Specifically, these grants will increase the number of nursing instructors and educators.

They will also support the creation of equitable opportunities for frontline healthcare professionals to advance on a career pathway, and better meet our nation’s need for critical care today and for years to come.

Get our free mobile app

In a release by the U.S. Department of Labor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Brent Parton said,

“The grants we’re awarding today recognize the burden so many nurses have shouldered for too long by supporting programs to expand and diversify the workforce. These investments will also help to ensure the nation’s well-being and continue to strengthen our care economy using proven practices and strategies.”

One of the areas targeted for the grants is to serve the health equity gap in America’s underserved communities by embedding diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility strategies into their programs.

By doing so, the programs will ensure people from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities have pathways to good jobs and careers in nursing.