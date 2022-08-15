Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa Have 62,576 Part Time Jobs

With increases in leisure, hospitality, construction, professional, and business the number of workers in the tri-state area has increased substantially.

However, we are still seeing thousands of jobs posted across many careers. Shortages in education and nursing top the lists of employers in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa.

A collaboration between South Dakota State University and Southeast Technical College will allow students to transfer up to 60 credits between the two universities towards a bachelor of science, with the hope it will impact the number of nurses graduating from South Dakota, according to Dakota News Now.

The education industry continues to battle against low salaries. The Cedar Rapids Community School District lost 126 teachers at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reports that the state gained 11,500 jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 2.5%.

The South Dakota labor force increased over the month (June) by 1,600 workers (0.3%) to 477,300 workers. The unemployment rate decreased from 0.9% to 2.3%.

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in June and added 5,100 jobs in June. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,665,500.

Minnesota Part Time Jobs-31,603

South Dakota Part Time Jobs-6,544

Iowa Part Time Jobs-24,429

