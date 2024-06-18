When Are The Sioux Falls Hydrant/Block Parties This Summer

The early summer days are finally heating up in South Dakota. And, across the Sioux Empire it's obvious that we are taking advantage of the nice weather. With hot days ahead Sioux Falls is planning for a big splash in area neighborhoods.

Picking July and August when the weather is expected to be toasty Sioux Falls will host its Summer Hydrant Block Parties where all are invited to cool off.

Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Is Back

Morningside Park - July 11

Beginning July 11 city employees from several departments will kickoff the season at Morningside Park, 2500 South Bahnson Avenue where you can cool off and splash, enjoy games and music. The Sioux Falls Hydrant parties are kid friendly for all ages.

Prairie Meadows Park - July 18

6805 S. Grange Ave 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Granite Valley Park - July 25

1601 E 69th St N 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Whispering Woods Park - August 1

5820 S Bahnson Avenue 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Galway Park - August 8

7420 W. 64th St. 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Bring your own chairs, a blanket, and a picnic basket.

The summer Sioux Falls Hydrant block parties are a celebration where Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, The Fire, Police, & Health Departments, and Siouxland Libraries come together to build community relationships and support by bringing water activities closer to neighborhoods throughout the city.

