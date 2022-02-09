Driving a truck is a tough job. Long hours, dealing with constantly failing equipment, having to quickly disconnect your cab from a burning trailer... you know, typical stuff.

This driver in Minnesota needs to get a raise ASAP! The driver was able to stop the rig and disconnect the cab from the trailer, all while the trailer was on fire. Watch the action below on the video from Minnesota Traffic Live.

According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety, the driver reported that the trailer brakes heated up and caused the fire. The incident happened Eastbound I-694 & Old Highway 8 NW. Traffic was reduced to one lane and crews were on the scene for four hours working in zero degree temps.

The trailer and its contents were a total loss, but the driver was able to save the expensive cab thanks to quickly disconnecting it from the trailer. A crane was called in to remove the burned-out trailer.

There were no injuries reported, but a load of White Claw hard seltzer in the trailer didn't make it. Some people might call that alcohol abuse while others might say good riddance.