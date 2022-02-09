8 Super Bowl LVI Players With South Dakota and Iowa Connections
Maybe Super Bowl LVI is not at the top of your priority list this February. The Vikings won't be playing in SoFi Stadium. The Packers aren't going to Los Angeles either.
But, if you're a South Dakotan or Iowan and need some reasons to root for the LA Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, we can help. There are eight players that either went to school in SD or IA or are from around these parts. Sorry Minnesota, no such lunch this year.
Bengals Players Connected to Iowa and South Dakota
On the rooster of the Cincinnati Bengals or the tiger-striped helmet team, there are two players that went to school in Iowa and one from the IA; one from South Dakota; and one that went to school in Nebraska.
- Riley Reiff, number 71, Tackle went to school at the University of Iowa AND is from Parkston, South Dakota.
- Joe Burrow, number 9, Quarterback went to school for a time at Iowa State.
- Stanley Morgan - Wide Receiver, number 17 from New Orleans, LA went to school at the University of Nebraska.
- Mike Daniels, number 76 a Defensive Tackle from New Jersey who went to school at the University of Iowa.
Rams Players Connected to Iowa and South Dakota
For the Los Angeles Rams, the team that doesn't have tiger stripes on their helmet, there is one player from Iowa that went to SDSU, three that went to school in Iowa, and one of those is from IA.
- Christian Rozeboom, number 56, Linebacker, is from Sioux Center, Iowa and a Jackrabbit. He went to school at South Dakota State University graduating in December 2019.
- Jake Gervase, number 39, a Defensive Back who is from Davenport, Iowa, went to school at the University of Iowa.
- Landen Akers, number 84, Wide Receiver, is from Cedar Rapids and went to Iowa State.
- AJ Jackson, number 68, tackle went to school at Iowa.
When does the Super Bowl Kick-Off?
Super Bowl LVI (56) will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The kick-off is at 5:30 PM central time. You can watch the game on NBC.