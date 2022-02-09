8 Super Bowl LVI Players With South Dakota and Iowa Connections

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl





It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.





And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!





Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!





For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.





Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.



