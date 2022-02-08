Drone View of Sioux Falls 49th Street Extension Project

Commuters in south Sioux Falls will soon have a reason to celebrate. It's been many years in the making but the 49th Street extension in Sioux Falls between Western Ave and West Ave is coming along nicely.

I don't think any of us can accurately comprehend how much this short piece of the blacktop will elevate traffic on 41st Street, especially on those busy Saturday afternoons. It will probably have a positive impact on 57th Street traffic as well.

Makes me think why this wasn't done sooner, but there were several buildings in the way that the city had to buy. I guess these things don't happen overnight.

The project is happening in two phases as described here. We're currently in Phase 1 and it's scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022 at a cost of $2.4 million. According to City planners, there should be minimal impact on traffic around 49th and Western through most of the project.

That brings us to Carsen Bower with South Dakota Drone on YouTube. He is back with another great video that takes us about one hundred feet above the 49th Street extension project. He also gives us some bonus footage showing the surrounding area.