Why Did Sioux Falls Gas Prices Explode Overnight!?
What is up with Sioux Falls Gas Prices taking a big jump while we were sleeping? What is going on?
Yesterday you could pay as low as $3.14 for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls. This morning at the corner of 57th and Louise you'll pay $3.39 a gallon for regular.
AAA says this may just be the start of rising gas prices with "no signs of slowing down".
One year ago a gallon of gas in South Dakota was around $2.40. The highest price Sioux Falls has ever seen for Regular gas was around $4.18 per gallon in May of 2013.
So why are the gas prices going up so much, so fast?
Some factors could include Rising Crude Oil Prices around $90 a barrel, Global Unrest in Russia as they seem poised to invade Ukraine and just the fact that it is winter and demand is high.
These are some of the gas prices you'd find for a gallon of regular gasoline Tuesday morning around South Dakota:
- Salem Cenex = $3.14
- Sioux Falls Costco = $3.14
- Sioux Falls Loves = $3.19
- Garretson Palisades = $3.14
- Renner Corner = $3.19
- Spencer Fuelmart = $3.19
They say you don't improve your own disposition by pointing out the greater suffering of others. But hey...at least we aren't California.
The average price for a gallon of Regular Gasoline in the state of California is around $4.68 a gallon.
Does that make you feel any better?
20 Years of Gas Prices' Ups and Downs
Good Earth State Park-South Dakota