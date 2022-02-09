Why Did Sioux Falls Gas Prices Explode Overnight!?

What is up with Sioux Falls Gas Prices taking a big jump while we were sleeping? What is going on?

Yesterday you could pay as low as $3.14 for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls. This morning at the corner of 57th and Louise you'll pay $3.39 a gallon for regular.

AAA says this may just be the start of rising gas prices with "no signs of slowing down".

One year ago a gallon of gas in South Dakota was around $2.40. The highest price Sioux Falls has ever seen for Regular gas was around $4.18 per gallon in May of 2013.

So why are the gas prices going up so much, so fast?

Some factors could include Rising Crude Oil Prices around $90 a barrel, Global Unrest in Russia as they seem poised to invade Ukraine and just the fact that it is winter and demand is high.

These are some of the gas prices you'd find for a gallon of regular gasoline Tuesday morning around South Dakota:

Salem Cenex = $3.14

Sioux Falls Costco = $3.14

Sioux Falls Loves = $3.19

Garretson Palisades = $3.14

Renner Corner = $3.19

Spencer Fuelmart = $3.19

They say you don't improve your own disposition by pointing out the greater suffering of others. But hey...at least we aren't California.

The average price for a gallon of Regular Gasoline in the state of California is around $4.68 a gallon.

Does that make you feel any better?

20 Years of Gas Prices' Ups and Downs 'Gas prices: giving us something to talk about with our coworkers for 20 years.' I don't remember where I first heard it, but that's the perfect way to describe all the pointless complaining sessions we all have taken part in over the years.

I don't much attention to the price of gas. Admittedly I do not work in a field that directly relies on equipment that takes gallons and gallons of gas. But, as an average car driver, I'm just going to pay whatever it costs.

It's not that I don't care, I just know I don't have a choice. I'm going to need gas, so I'm going to pay whatever they charge. Kids gotta get to school and I gotta get to work. The only real choice is to drive or not to drive. Walking the ten-mile round trip to work every day is impractical, especially during one of South Dakota's patented six-month winters.

Besides being low-key annoying, complaining about the price of gas is dumb because I remember things. Like that the price of gas has been up and down for at least 20 years. 2021 is no better or worse than 2003. It takes at least $40 to fill my tank this year just like it did in 2017.

But, why not dig into the photo archives and find some proof of memory. Because news stories about gas prices are the pointless small talk of journalism, there are lots of pictures of gas station signs from the last couple of decades.

Starting in 2000 we can see that rise and fall of gas prices in the United States. World events, natural disasters, and economic changes all affect the price. And all through those years, I paid what was charged.

