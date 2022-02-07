Can Just Anyone Carry A Loaded Handgun In South Dakota?
So can just about anyone of legal age pack heat in South Dakota? What if they don't even live in South Dakota, can they still carry a concealed weapon?
Ya know how in all Western movies everyone carries a six-shooter. South Dakota has kinda gone back to those days.
Lately, Sioux Falls has seen a rash of handguns being stolen from cars and trucks in the city. Apparently, lots of people are packing a piece in their Pickup?
In 2019 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law that says no one needs to go to the trouble of getting a Conceal Carry Permit to pack a loaded gun. Pack 'em if ya got 'em.
There are 3 types of permits available in South Dakota, a regular permit, a gold card permit, and an enhanced permit.
But you don't need any of those to legally carry a sidearm in South Dakota. South Dakota is what is known as a “Permitless Carry State”.
If you are from South Dakota and want to Conceal Carry a handgun in other states there are some that offer Concealed Carry Reciprocity. That's where having one of South Dakota's 3 types of permits might come in handy.
Basically in South Dakota, if you are over 18 and can fog a mirror you can carry a concealed weapon.
There are a few restrictions as to where you can sport your heater in South Dakota.
You can't conceal carry your pocket cannon into a bar or as the law reads ...
“A person may not carry a concealed pistol in any licensed on-sale malt beverage or alcoholic beverage establishment that derives more than half of its total income from the sale of malt or alcoholic beverages.”
Also, you can't carry a gun into public elementary or secondary schools or courthouses.