A Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant Surprisingly Closes

Businesses across the country have been struggling for the past two years thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls businesses are also feeling those same effects, especially facing staffing issues.

One local restaurant chain recently announced they have to temporarily shut down one of its locations because they don't have the staff to keep up with the demand.

Why is Jacky's in Downtown Sioux Falls Closed?

Jacky's Restaurant is truly a gem in the Sioux Empire. They had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close its 8th Street location in downtown Sioux Falls. Jacky's Restaurant explains to its loyal patrons on its Facebook page that despite this shocking news, the other three locations will remain open.

We are sorry to inform you that beginning February 7th our 8th Street location will be temporarily closed until further notice Due to staffing, planning, renovations and setting up new goals to better serve you.

It's never easy to see a favorite restaurant go away for a while. However, the owners of Jacky's Restaurant appear to be looking forward to a bigger and brighter future for the local establishment. In fact, they recognize their business would not be as successful without the loyal customers of Jacky's Restaurant.

Thank you for your preference and support throughout the years through all of the difficult times. We hope to see you again when we come back stronger than ever! Thanks to the community, Thanks Sioux Falls!!

It's so critical that we support local businesses like Jacky's Restaurant. If you have a taste for delicious Guatemalan cuisine, visit one of these locations from this Sioux Falls restaurant.

