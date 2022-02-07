It was an electric South Dakota battle as the men's and women's basketball teams from South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota went head-to-head this past weekend. In Brookings for the "South Dakota Showdown," The Lady Jackrabbits dominated the Lady Coyotes at the Frost Arena. Meanwhile in Vermillion, the mighty men on the Jackrabbits took over the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to defeat the Coyotes.

There was a lot of excitement happening on the court. However, one student from USD is shocking the state after an amazing half-court shot. Oh and by the way….that shot was worth $10,000!

Get our free mobile app

Watch This USD Student Hit $10,000 Half-Court Shot:

Mary Margaret Borer took her shot at a chance to win $10,000. The USD student only had one chance to earn some serious cash. Mary Margaret initially took a few stutter steps, and then….she actually made a bank shot to earn the big check!

The video from the South Dakota Coyotes Athletic page on Twitter is nothing short of amazing. USD students stormed the Sanford Coyote Sports Center court once Mary Margaret made her shot. Mary Margaret was blown away by the fact that she even made the shot. I’m not sure if USD's Women's Basketball team needs an extra player, but Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit should give Mary Margaret a call!

Making a half-court shot is not an easy feat to accomplish. I remember during my sophomore year of high school, my basketball coach regularly had my teammates and I participate in a drill that focused on making those all elusive, half-court shots. We would practice making these buzzer-beater shots just in case we needed them during game situations. I think I only made this shot once during my entire basketball career. Needless to say, it’s truly no surprise that half-court shots are extremely rare!

A huge congratulations to Mary Margaret!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots The college football experience is an ultimate high for football fans and it takes several other teams to make that happen week after week during the season. Just think about what goes into gameday? First and foremost, the players and coaching staff who put in hours and hours of practice and training to play in front of their fans. Then there's field prep, game officials, live broadcasts, concessions, and on-the-field entertainment. Yep, entertainment.

Second to the game, who do you watch? The cheerleaders? The band at halftime? What about the mascot? That's a job not many people can do. I asked Sioux Falls native and former Cagey mascot for the Sioux Falls Canaries and Little Red & Herbie for the Nebraska Huskers Nate Welch about being a mascot:

What does it take to be a mascot?

"Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."

Why does the mascot never talk?

"Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."

Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?

"Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."

Nate Welch has moved on from his days as a mascot to Executive Director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Company in Vermillion, South Dakota

So, can you name the mascots at our South Dakota Colleges and Universities? Check out the gallery below:

