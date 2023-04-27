SDSU Baseball 11-Game Win Streak, Win Over Nebraska

South Dakota State University moved a game over the .500 mark on Wednesday and extended its win streak to 11 games with an 8-3 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

With four runs in the second inning, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh, SDSU's Ryan McDonald added a home run with his team-leading 17th of the season.

Freshman pitcher Will Kent notched his second win of the season working 6-2/3 innings. Eli Sundquist picked up the save.

The victory for the Jacks established a new Division I-era school record for consecutive wins.

The Jackrabbits move on to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as they return to conference play with a three-game weekend series at Summit League-leading Oral Roberts. Friday's series opener is set for a 6:00 PM first pitch.

