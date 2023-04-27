SDSU Baseball 11-Game Win Streak, Win Over Nebraska
South Dakota State University moved a game over the .500 mark on Wednesday and extended its win streak to 11 games with an 8-3 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.
With four runs in the second inning, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh, SDSU's Ryan McDonald added a home run with his team-leading 17th of the season.
Freshman pitcher Will Kent notched his second win of the season working 6-2/3 innings. Eli Sundquist picked up the save.
The victory for the Jacks established a new Division I-era school record for consecutive wins.
The Jackrabbits move on to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as they return to conference play with a three-game weekend series at Summit League-leading Oral Roberts. Friday's series opener is set for a 6:00 PM first pitch.
Get our free mobile app
Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From
20 South Dakota Restaurants
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.