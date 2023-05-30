The Augustana Baseball team had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but the good news is that the last few weeks have been nothing short of sensational for the Vikings.

Coach Tim Huber and Augustana hosted Minnesota State for the best of three game Super Regional last weekend in Sioux Falls, and walked away with a punched ticket to the DII College World Series.

The event that is held annually in Cary, North Carolina will run this season from June 3rd through the 10th.

Augustana, who enters their second ever DII College World Series, comes in with a record of 47-19 and has earned the #7 seed.

The Vikings will open up the College World Series with a matchup against 2nd-seeded North Greenville.

First pitch for the game will be at 5:00 central on Sunday. Here is a look at the complete bracket:

You can also see the entire bracket here.

Augustana won their first DII National Championship for baseball back in 2018 when Coach Tim Huber guided the Vikings to a 52-9 finish and the title in Cary.

That season, Augie blitzed their way through the tournament with wins over Southern New Hampshire (twice), Florida Southern, and Columbus State in the title game.

We'll see just how hot this Augie Baseball team can stay after what has been an amazing run this postseason. In all, Augustana has won 8 of their last 11 games dating back to the start of postseason play in the NSIC Tournament.

You can hear from Augustana Baseball Coach Tim Huber on this week's edition of Overtime with Bert Remien on Friday at 11:40 am.

Sources: NCAA.org DII World Series and GoAugie.com