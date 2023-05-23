Nine South Dakota State Jacks on All-Summit League Baseball Teams

Awards and recognition continue to trickle out as we enter the postseason stage of the College Baseball season.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit baseball team has had another strong season, one that will continue at this week's Summit League Baseball Championships in Fargo.

The Summit League officially released their All-Summit League teams and awards for the season, and a total of nine SDSU Jackrabbits received recognition.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagle baseball program cleaned up in the awards this year, taking home the Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year honors.

Here's how the Jackrabbits made out in this year's awards release:

C Ryan McDonald - First Team All-League

2B Cade Stuff - Second Team All-League

OF Drew Beazley - Second Team All-League

1B Dawson Perry - Honorable Mention

3B Nic Nelson - Honorable Mention

SS Luke Ira - Honorable Mention

OF Reece Anderson - Honorable Mention

SP Jake Goble - Honorable Mention

RP Eli Sundquist - Honorable Mention

The South Dakota State Baseball program has earned a trip to Fargo for the Summit League Championships this week, and face off with North Dakota State, a 6:05 first pitch on Wednesday Night.

SDSU has a record of 22-26 this season with a 13-11 conference mark.

