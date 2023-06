Men’s College World Series Begins Today

The eight-team field for the Men's College World Series includes the top team in the country, a Cinderella, and of course, incredible players across the board.

Wake Forest, Florida, LSU, Stanford, Virginia, Tennessee, TCU and Oral Roberts have all made it to the final stage of the NCAA baseball tournament, which gets underway starting Friday with Oral Roberts playing TCU on ESPN.

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 18

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, June 19

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8: 7 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, June 22

Game 13 (if necessary): Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 (if first loss); 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Winner Gamer 12 vs. Loser Game 12 (if first loss); 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

MCWS Championship Series

Game 1: Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 25; 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 26; 7 p.m. on ESPN

