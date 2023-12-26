Here’s 13 College Football Games to Choose This Week
Settle in for seven straight days of college football, plus a few NFL games.
ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 continues with the College Football Bowl Series:
Tuesday, December 26 7:30 PM
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Wednesday, December 27, 4:00 PM
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Arizona vs. Oklahoma
Friday, December 29, 2:00 PM
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Missouri vs Ohio State
Saturday, December 30, 10:30 AM
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Ole Miss vs Penn State
Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia vs Florida State
NFL Sunday, December 31
Miami vs Baltimore, 11:00 AM
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, 7:00 PM
Monday, January 1, 12:00 PM
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Liberty vs Oregon
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington
