Here’s 13 College Football Games to Choose This Week

Settle in for seven straight days of college football, plus a few NFL games.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 continues with the College Football Bowl Series:

Tuesday, December 26 7:30 PM
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV

Wednesday, December 27, 4:00 PM
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia

TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Thursday, December 28, 1:00 PM


Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State

Valero Alamo Bowl
Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Friday, December 29, 2:00 PM
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Missouri vs Ohio State

Saturday, December 30, 10:30 AM
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Ole Miss vs Penn State

Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia vs Florida State

NFL Sunday, December 31
Miami vs Baltimore, 11:00 AM
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, 7:00 PM

Monday, January 1, 12:00 PM
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Liberty vs Oregon

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington

