Here’s 13 College Football Games to Choose This Week

Settle in for seven straight days of college football, plus a few NFL games.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 continues with the College Football Bowl Series:

Tuesday, December 26 7:30 PM

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV

Wednesday, December 27, 4:00 PM

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State vs. Kansas State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Friday, December 29, 2:00 PM

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Missouri vs Ohio State

Saturday, December 30, 10:30 AM

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Ole Miss vs Penn State

Capital One Orange Bowl

Georgia vs Florida State

NFL Sunday, December 31

Miami vs Baltimore, 11:00 AM

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, 7:00 PM

Monday, January 1, 12:00 PM

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Liberty vs Oregon

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington

