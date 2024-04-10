Brie vs. Birds in Brazil! Packers Land International Matchup in Opener
The Cheeseheads are going international (again)!
Just a few seasons removed from a trip to London, the Green Bay Packers will open the 2024 season WAY down South.
The Packers will meet the Philadelphia Eagles for a Friday season opener in Brazil, the first ever NFL game played in the country.
Per ESPN.com:
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Packers will be the Philadelphia Eagles' opponent for the first-ever game in South America.
The game will be played in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6 -- one night after the traditional season opener involving the defending Super Bowl champions. It will be the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game in Week 1.
It's a big win for the international NFL community, especially those fans in South America.
The NFL has turned what was once a hobby into a full-time venture in bringing the NFL to the international stage.
It is clear that the London games, games in Germany and elsewhere have been a hit, and don't expect the number of international games to decline any time soon.
The Packers and Eagles will play on Friday Night, in a Peacock-exclusive broadcast.
The good news for both teams is that the Friday game may provide adequate rest for them to recover in time for what will presumably be a Sunday game the following week.
The remainder of the NFL schedule remains a mystery at this point, but we will wait and see what lies ahead for both of the NFC squads following their international trip to begin the 2024 season.
Source: ESPN.com
