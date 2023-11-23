Historic NFL Thanksgiving Day Highlights [VIDEO]
Get our free mobile app
Before you settle in with a day of football, picking through the leftovers and sneaking another piece of pumpkin pie, put this on the big screen for your Thanksgiving holiday guests. A full hour of the best NFL highlights from past Thanksgiving games.
Peyton Manning with 6 TDs, Tommy Kramer to Chris Carter, Walter Peyton, Barry Sanders, Randy Moss, oh there are so many.
Early on is one of my favorites, sorry Vikings fans, Detroit's Barry Sanders's 50+ yard run against Minnesota.
And, remembering the guys behind the microphones, legendary Pat Summerall and John Madden.
Enjoy!
Source: YouTube
Minnesota Vikings That Made It Into The Madden 99 Club
Earning the top rating in the Madden NFL video game franchise is a difficult feat. Not even Randy Moss did it during his time in Minnesota. There are a few Vikings players that have earned the honor, however. Here they are.
Gallery Credit: Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta