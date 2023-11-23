Historic NFL Thanksgiving Day Highlights [VIDEO]

Get our free mobile app

Before you settle in with a day of football, picking through the leftovers and sneaking another piece of pumpkin pie, put this on the big screen for your Thanksgiving holiday guests. A full hour of the best NFL highlights from past Thanksgiving games.

Peyton Manning with 6 TDs, Tommy Kramer to Chris Carter, Walter Peyton, Barry Sanders, Randy Moss, oh there are so many.

Early on is one of my favorites, sorry Vikings fans, Detroit's Barry Sanders's 50+ yard run against Minnesota.

And, remembering the guys behind the microphones, legendary Pat Summerall and John Madden.

Enjoy!



Source: YouTube

