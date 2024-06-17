Minnesota Vikings Rookie an “All-Field Playmaker” Per ESPN

We've reached the point of the offseason in which we can begin to judge a rookie's readiness to make an impact in year 1.

The Minnesota Vikings didn't have a tremendous number of picks in this year's draft, but what they lacked in number they made up for in value.

Minnesota traded up and picked Michigan Quarterback JJ McCarthy at pick #10, then traded back up to pick #17 to take Alabama Edge Rusher Dallas Turner in April's draft.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, ESPN released first-round rookie updates for each player drafted in the top 32.

We've heard a lot about the rookie Quarterback, but mum has been the word (for the most part) on Dallas Turner.

NFL Combine Getty Images loading...

ESPN's Kevin Seifert offered up this update and analysis on Turner's start to OTAs as a rookie:

How he has fared so far: Turner has looked the part of an edge rusher, and all-field playmaker, that pre-draft evaluations suggested -- at least as much as anyone can before pads come on. The most notable moment came in a practice that was closed to reporters but was recounted by left tackle Christian Darrisaw. As Darrisaw described it, Turner put a spin move on another offensive lineman that was quicker than any of them had seen from four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, who recorded 87.5 sacks in eight seasons with the Vikings before signing a free agent contract with the Texans this spring. -- Kevin Seifert

It's high praise for the youngster that will be part of a group effort this year to replace the aforementioned Danielle Hunter.

Turner comes to the Vikings from Alabama, where he notched 22.5 sacks over 3 seasons in Tuscaloosa and also added 32.5 tackles for loss.

Source: ESPN - First Round Rookie Updates