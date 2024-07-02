Minnesota Vikings to Re-Sign Notable Veteran Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings may have added to the backfield this offseason, but the team also lost a few big pieces from last year's unit.

Alexander Mattison departed in free agency, and up until this week, Cam Akers had as well.

The Minnesota Vikings added Aaron Jones to be the lead back this offseason but are now reportedly working to bring Akers back into the fold.

The once-promising youngster has faced his share of adversity, being benched early on last season before being traded to Minnesota.

Now, the Vikings are giving the veteran another chance, after his attempt to contribute to the Vikings' backfield last season was derailed by injury:

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reports that Akers is expected to re-sign with the team as long as he passes an upcoming physical.

This is big news for a Viking backfield that could use some added competition.

Right now, it appears that Jones and Ty Chandler are roster locks, but Akers and others will be vying for the RB3 job.

So far over his four-year career, Akers has amassed 1,581 rushing yards, 320 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Akers was a 2nd round pick of the LA Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

