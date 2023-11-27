Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Soar Following DET Win
The Green Bay Packers were all but buried and waiting on fill dirt just a few weeks ago at 3-6. Now, at 5-6, the playoff chances are very much tangible for the team.
Following back-to-back wins over the Chargers and the Lions, the Packers now have a fair chance at playing some bonus football this winter.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Green Bay now has a better than 40% chance to clinch a playoff spot.
According to the article, Green Bay currently has a 43% chance at the postseason, trailing 7 NFC teams:
The Packers already have a better chance to make it than the Seattle Seahawks, who at 6-5 are currently the NFC's 6-seed.
Green Bay will have an uphill battle to improve their chances this week, as they play host to the AFC leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Here is the remainder of the Packers schedule:
Week 13 - vs. KC
Week 14 - @ NYG
Week 15 - vs. TB
Week 16 - vs. CAR
Week 17 - @ MIN
Week 18 - vs. CHI
Source: ESPN.com - Playoff Chances
