SDSU Baseball Opens Summit League Championship As #3 Seed

Summit League

The 2023 Summit League Baseball Championship begins Wednesday with North Dakota State University crossing the border to play host North Dakota State University in the opening round.


The Jackrabbits open play as the number-3 seed against the #2 Bison beginning at 6:05 PM.

First up number-1 Oral Roberts University takes on #4 Omaha at 12:05 PM.

This is the second consecutive postseason that SDSU and Omaha are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. The Jackrabbits enter the four-team double-elimination tournament with a 22-26 overall record.

 

The tournament winner will receive the Summit League's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin June 2 at campus sites.

South Dakota State went a combined 5-7 against the three other teams competing in the Summit League Baseball Championship during the 2023 regular season. The Jackrabbits swept the regular season series against Omaha, 3-0, while being swept in a three-game series at Oral Roberts. SDSU and North Dakota State played six times during the regular season, with the Bison holding a 4-2 series advantage.

