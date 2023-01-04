NCAA – Bigger Championship Events

Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes.

The NCAA Division I transformation committee concluded its work with a 22-page report released Tuesday that recommends a variety of changes to the top level of college sports, but only one likely to catch the attention of the average fan.

The committee is recommending allowing 25% of teams in sports sponsored by at least 200 schools to compete in championship events. That opens the door to the possible expansion of the March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.

Expanding the tournaments is not imminent and might not even be likely in the near future even if the recommendation is adopted.

"Each sport will have the opportunity to take a look, comprehensively, at what the impact of expanded brackets might be and whether or not it's something they should pursue for their particular championship,'' said Ohio University athletic director Julie Cromer, who is the co-chairperson of the committee.

The committee's final report will be presented to the Division I board of directors for consideration ahead of next week's NCAA convention in San Antonio.

