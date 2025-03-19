Odds, TV and Times for Nebraska, Iowa, & SDSU Teams in Tourney

We have a total of nine area programs across Men's and Women's basketball preparing to take part in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's your one-stop-shop for all of the information you need for Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa based programs set to go dancing.

Up first, the Iowa State Women are taking part in Wednesday's "First Four" games. It's a play-in game for the Cyclones, who take on fellow 11-seed Princeton.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a chronological look at the schedule for our regional teams:

All odds quoted courtesy of ESPN Bet and subject to change.

Wednesday, March 19th

WBB First Four - #11 Princeton vs. #11 Iowa State

South Bend, IN - 6:00pm - ESPNU - Iowa State favored by 5.5 points

*If Iowa State wins Wednesday, they play #6 Michigan Friday at 10:30am - ESPN2

Thursday, March 20th

MBB - First Round - #9 Creighton vs. #8 Louisville

Lexington, KY - 11:15am - CBS - Louisville favored by 2.5 points

MBB - First Round - #11 Drake vs. #6 Missouri

Wichita, KS - 6:35pm - truTV - Missouri favored by 6.5 points

MBB - First Round - #15 Omaha vs. #2 St. John's

Providence, RI - 8:45pm - CBS - St. John's favored by 18.5 points

Friday, March 21st

MBB - First Round - #14 Lipscomb vs. #3 Iowa State

Milwaukee, WI - 12:30pm - TNT - Iowa State favored by 14.5 points

WBB - First Round - #10 Nebraska vs. #7 Louisville

Fort Worth, TX - 5:00pm - ESPN - Louisville favored by 2.5 points

Saturday, March 22nd

*Thursday's area Men's winners above would play their second-round games Saturday.

WBB - First Round - #11 Murray State vs. #6 Iowa

Norman, OK - 11:00am - ESPN - Iowa favored by 9.5 points

WBB - First Round - #10 South Dakota State vs. #7 Oklahoma State

Storrs, CT - 2:30pm - ESPN2 - Oklahoma State favored by 5.5 points

WBB - First Round - #9 Creighton vs. #8 Illinois

Austin, TX - 6:15pm - ESPNews - Illinois favored by 1.5 points

Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: