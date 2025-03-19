Odds, TV and Times for Nebraska, Iowa, & SDSU Teams in Tourney
We have a total of nine area programs across Men's and Women's basketball preparing to take part in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's your one-stop-shop for all of the information you need for Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa based programs set to go dancing.
Up first, the Iowa State Women are taking part in Wednesday's "First Four" games. It's a play-in game for the Cyclones, who take on fellow 11-seed Princeton.
Here's a chronological look at the schedule for our regional teams:
- All odds quoted courtesy of ESPN Bet and subject to change.
Wednesday, March 19th
WBB First Four - #11 Princeton vs. #11 Iowa State
South Bend, IN - 6:00pm - ESPNU - Iowa State favored by 5.5 points
*If Iowa State wins Wednesday, they play #6 Michigan Friday at 10:30am - ESPN2
Thursday, March 20th
MBB - First Round - #9 Creighton vs. #8 Louisville
Lexington, KY - 11:15am - CBS - Louisville favored by 2.5 points
MBB - First Round - #11 Drake vs. #6 Missouri
Wichita, KS - 6:35pm - truTV - Missouri favored by 6.5 points
MBB - First Round - #15 Omaha vs. #2 St. John's
Providence, RI - 8:45pm - CBS - St. John's favored by 18.5 points
Friday, March 21st
MBB - First Round - #14 Lipscomb vs. #3 Iowa State
Milwaukee, WI - 12:30pm - TNT - Iowa State favored by 14.5 points
WBB - First Round - #10 Nebraska vs. #7 Louisville
Fort Worth, TX - 5:00pm - ESPN - Louisville favored by 2.5 points
Saturday, March 22nd
*Thursday's area Men's winners above would play their second-round games Saturday.
WBB - First Round - #11 Murray State vs. #6 Iowa
Norman, OK - 11:00am - ESPN - Iowa favored by 9.5 points
WBB - First Round - #10 South Dakota State vs. #7 Oklahoma State
Storrs, CT - 2:30pm - ESPN2 - Oklahoma State favored by 5.5 points
WBB - First Round - #9 Creighton vs. #8 Illinois
Austin, TX - 6:15pm - ESPNews - Illinois favored by 1.5 points
Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks