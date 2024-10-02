Omaha Nebraska to Host 2027 NCAA Men’s Tournament Regional

We got a lot of exciting news on Wednesday in regard to Sioux Falls playing host to upcoming NCAA Cross Country and Men's Ice Hockey Regionals.

Also on Wednesday, we learned that one of our neighbors will soon play host to the Men's NCAA Tournament in just a few short years.

Creighton University and the city of Omaha, Nebraska will play host to a regional for the 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

The news just adds to the list of must-see events coming soon to our area.

Per GoCreighton.com:

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will once again return to the city of Omaha in March of 2027. The NCAA announced on Wednesday that CHI Health Center Omaha has been selected to host the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in 2027, with Creighton University chosen as the host institution for the event. Bidding for NCAA championships began in October of 2023. Creighton will host games on Thursday & Saturday, March 18 & 20, 2027.

Go ahead of break out the calendars and get planning!

Here are the details of the Men's Ice Hockey as well as Cross Country regionals coming to Sioux Falls in short order.

In addition, another neighbor of ours, Des Moines, Iowa is set to reportedly host in 2028.

Don't miss out on any of the action!

Sources: GoCreighton.com and Yahoo.com