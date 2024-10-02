Augustana to Host NCAA XC, Hockey Regionals in Sioux Falls

Augustana Athletics will be hosting an NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Regional in 2026 and will be joined by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority to host an NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Regional in 2028, the NCAA announced today.

The two regionals were part of a sprawling list of host cities for NCAA championships between 2026-27 and 2027-28.

"We are thrilled to host these events," said Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton. "Anytime we can shine a light on the excellence of our community of Sioux Falls and Augustana we jump at the chance to do it. From the economic impact to community excitement and to allowing our student-athletes to compete in their home city, this opportunity is incredibly exciting."

Get our free mobile app

The cross country regional will be held at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls. Yankton Trails Park has been the site of the Augustana Twilight and past NCAA Regionals. The park marks the location where early settlers crossed the Big Sioux River on the trail to Yankton, which was then the Dakota Territory capital.

"This is exciting news for our program and university," said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Tracy Hellman . "We have hosted the regional before and we are excited to bring teams to Sioux Falls for the 2026 NCAA Central Regional. We will be ready to showcase Sioux Falls, the community and put on a first-class event."

The men's hockey regional will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The building is a regularly used hockey venue, serving as the home to the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, and seats more than 10,500 for hockey. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center recently hosted an NCAA Regional for 2024 and will also be the home to the 2026 Regionals hosted by Omaha.

"Sioux Falls being selected to host anonther NCAA Men's Hockey Regional should come as no surprise," said Head Hockey Coach Garrett Raboin . "Both previous regionals hosted at the Premier Center were tremendously successful, and we look forward to once again welcoming the best in college hockey to our community."

"We are thrilled to be awarded a 2028 DI Men's Ice Hockey Regional," said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. "Having just hosted that event earlier this year, being scheduled to host in 2026 and 2028, and through Augustana Hockey's success, Sioux Falls is cementing ourselves as a great hockey and NCAA Championship city. "

This will be the fourth time that Augustana has hosted the DII Cross Country Central Regional and first time the Vikings have hosted an NCAA DI Regional for hockey.

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: