What a Run! Augustana’s Season Ends at DII College World Series

All good things come to an end, and only one team can end the season on top. Augustana Baseball came awfully close to being that one team this season, but their season came to a conclusion on Tuesday afternoon at the DII College World Series.

Augustana, the 7-seed in this year's 8 team double elimination tournament hosted in Cary, North Carolina, fell in their opening game Sunday evening against 2-seed North Greenville 4-1.

On Tuesday, Augie was back at it, doing battle this time with Southern New Hampshire, a program that they defeated twice en route to winning the title at the DII level back in 2018.

Get our free mobile app

Today's game didn't go in their favor however, as the Vikings fell to Southern New Hampshire by the final of 10-6.

The Vikings battled throughout, including overcoming an early 2-0 deficit in the first to tie the game 2-2 after 3 complete innings.

The Penmen would score in 4 consecutive innings down the stretch, and ultimately picked up the win to keep their season alive to the tune of a 10-6 final score.

There were a ton of bright spots in the defeat for the Vikings, including Drey Dirksen sending one deep in the game, tying the single-season home run record with 17 on the season.

Augustana Baseball ends a tremendous 2023 campaign with a mark of 47-21, and their second ever trip to the DII College World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

See the entire game recap at the link below.

Source: GoAugie