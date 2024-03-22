South Dakota Hosts UC Riverside in WNIT

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball will host UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in a first-round game of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The complete 48-team bracket was announced late Monday afternoon. The winner will face Northern Arizona (25-9) in the second round.

South Dakota (21-12) is in its second season under head coach Kayla Karius. Junior guard Grace Larkins, a two-time all-Summit League first team selection, leads the Coyotes in scoring, rebounding and assists. She’s averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

UC Riverside (18-13) finished third in the Big West Conference this season. The Highlanders are led by two-time all-Big West guard Jordan Webster’s 17 points per game.

Senior forward Matehya Bryant joins her in double-figures with 12 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In the postseason awards, Bryant was recognized with all-Big West second team, all-defensive team and the conference’s Best Hustle Player.

The Coyotes and the Highlanders played in a home-and-home series during the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons with South Dakota winning both meetings. Karius was an assistant on the Coyote bench for both games.

South Dakota is making its 13th postseason appearance in the last 14 years. This marks the Coyotes’ sixth appearance in the WNIT, winning it all in 2016 and boasting a 12-4 record in the tournament.