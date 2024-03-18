SDSU Women 12 Seed In NCAA Tournament, Men 15 Seed

SDSU/Getty Images

Let March Madness begin as South Dakota State University will send both women's and men's teams to the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU women were chosen as the 12th seed on Selection Sunday and will face No. 5 Utah in the first round on Saturday, March 23 in Spokane, Washington. Coverage of the SDSU/Utah game will be on ESPNU.

After winning their 11th Summit League Conference championship, the Lady Jacks return to the dance for the 12 times in 16 seasons of eligibility.

The winner of the SDSU/Utah game will take on the winner of No. 4 Gonzaga/No. 13 UC Irvine on Monday at Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center.

In the men's NCAA selections, South Dakota State will play No. 2-seed Iowa State in Omaha, Neb., in the first round. The Jackrabbits are seeded 15th in the East Region.

Plus, added to the thrill of this first round game, Iowa head coach T.J. Otzelberger will be facing his former team. Coach 'O' served as the Jackrabbit's head coach from 2017-2019.

This is the seventh time SDSU and the Cyclones have met with Iowa State holding a 5-2 overall record.

Tipoff between SDSU and Iowa State is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Thursday airing on Tru TV.

