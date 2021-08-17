Jacky’s Restaurant Is Opening It’s 4th Sioux Falls Location

If you are a fan of tasty authentic central American foods with Guatemalan and Mexican dishes here's some good news for you.

The Empire Mall announced today that Jacky's, a Sioux Falls iconic favorite, will be joining their restaurant line-up. The opening of the cities fourth Jacky's location is slated for later this fall.

Jacky’s is a Guatemalan-style restaurant and features made-to-order signature tacos, salads, taquitos, burritos, and more. The Empire Mall Jacky’s will be located in next to Cinnabon and Charley’s Philly Steaks.

Jacky’s was voted one of the best burritos in Sioux Falls in 2018 and 2021 by the Argus Leader and was one of the best burritos in the country by The Food Network in 2019.

Jacky's current locations are at 702 East 8th Street, 3308 East 10th Street, and Jacky's Express at 3808 North Cliff Ave.

Jacky stated on Yelp to "visit Jacky's today for an authentic taste of Guatemala right here in Sioux Falls. From the best fish and shrimp tacos in town to some of Guatemala's most famous traditional dishes, our kitchen's always cooking up fresh, exciting meals for you, our guests. Leave the cooking to us and bring the entire family by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. No matter the occasion, we just know we'll be able to treat you to a warm, relaxing dining experience you won't soon forget."

Jacky's started back in Guatemala when owner, Jacky Vanloh, opened her first restaurant. In 2008, she relocated to Sioux Falls and opened Jacky's. Eight years and a lot of hard work later Jacky's has three Sioux Falls locations with a fourth coming soon.

