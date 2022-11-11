Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner

When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha.

This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored living here. The property features a huge barn set up for parties, a one-acre stocked pond, a greenhouse, and a soccer field.

There is so much to like in this property, but my favorite has to be the spiral stairwell that leads to a turret with a viewing area. The theater room, 50s-inspired diner, and spa-like bath are nice too!

Take a tour through the pics below and get ready to fall in love!

Bennington Nebraska Home