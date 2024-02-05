Iowa State and Creighton Fall, but Remain in Latest AP Poll
College Basketball had quite the shakeup within the past week.
The South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves in the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years and leapt up to #15. South Carolina picked up wins over #5 Tennessee and Georgia within the past week, both on the road.
As for our area teams, both Iowa State and Creighton slid down a bit, but remain in this week's AP Top 25:
AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|TEAM TOTAL POINTS
|1. UConn (45)
|20-2
|2. Purdue (16)
|21-2
|3. North Carolina
|18-4
|4. Kansas
|18-4
|5. Houston
|19-3
|6. Tennessee
|16-5
|7. Marquette
|17-5
|8. Arizona
|17-5
|9. Duke
|16-5
|10. Illinois
|17-5
|11. Wisconsin
|16-6
|12. Auburn
|18-4
|13. Baylor
|16-5
|14. Iowa St.
|16-5
|15. South Carolina
|19-3
|16. Alabama
|16-6
|17. Kentucky
|15-6
|18. Dayton
|18-3
|19. Creighton
|16-6
|20. FAU
|18-4
|21. BYU
|16-5
|22. Utah St.
|19-3
|23. Texas Tech
|16-5
|24. San Diego St.
|17-5
|25. New Mexico
|18-4
Source: ESPN.com
