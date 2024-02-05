Iowa State and Creighton Fall, but Remain in Latest AP Poll

College Basketball had quite the shakeup within the past week.

The South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves in the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years and leapt up to #15. South Carolina picked up wins over #5 Tennessee and Georgia within the past week, both on the road.

As for our area teams, both Iowa State and Creighton slid down a bit, but remain in this week's AP Top 25:

Get our free mobile app

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses

TEAM TOTAL POINTS 1. UConn (45) 20-2 2. Purdue (16) 21-2 3. North Carolina 18-4 4. Kansas 18-4 5. Houston 19-3 6. Tennessee 16-5 7. Marquette 17-5 8. Arizona 17-5 9. Duke 16-5 10. Illinois 17-5 11. Wisconsin 16-6 12. Auburn 18-4 13. Baylor 16-5 14. Iowa St. 16-5 15. South Carolina 19-3 16. Alabama 16-6 17. Kentucky 15-6 18. Dayton 18-3 19. Creighton 16-6 20. FAU 18-4 21. BYU 16-5 22. Utah St. 19-3 23. Texas Tech 16-5 24. San Diego St. 17-5 25. New Mexico 18-4

Source: ESPN.com

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather