Augustana Lands 8, USF 12 South Dakota Natives on Signing Day

Augustana Lands 8, USF 12 South Dakota Natives on Signing Day

AU,USF,NSIC

National signing day came and went in the blink of an eye, but our local DII College Football programs cleaned up.

Augustana landed 25 recruits, while USF had a total of 39 put pen to paper for the Fall.

In total, the two schools got commitments from 20 South Dakota natives, a lot of which prepped here in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Here is Augustana's full list of recruits. South Dakota natives are listed here:

Adam Behrend | 6-4 | 300 | Offensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln High School
Max Carlson | 6-0 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg HS
Luke Fraser | 5-11 | 190 | Running Back | Arlington, S.D. | Hamlin High School
Camron Maciejewski | 6-1 | 210 | Linebacker | Hot Springs, S.D. | Hot Springs HS
Jameson Nebel | 6-3 | 280 | Defensive Line | Hayti, S.D. | Hamlin High School
Trae Piel | 6-2 | 190 | Defensive Back | Dakota Dunes, S.D. | Dakota Valley HS
Tytan Tryon | 6-0 | 185 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg High School
Lathan Wilcox | 6-4 | 225 | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS

For the University of Sioux Falls, they notched 12 commitments from South Dakotans. Below are those recruits, here's the full list.

Tyus Hanson*TE6'4245R-So.Sioux Falls, S.D./Lindenwood
James Woodward*TE6'3230R-Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Northwestern
Jacob DocterP/K5'11175Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Christian
Max ElrodDE6'0240Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg
Isaac JarovskiWR6'0175Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln
Samuel JustLB6'2210Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg
Trey LewisSAF6'0190Fr.Pierre, S.D./T.F. Riggs
Dalton ReiffDE6'3245Fr.Chester, S.D./Chester Area
Dashawn RohlikDT6'0260Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Jefferson
Tate SchaferQB6'1195Fr.Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln
Chance SchoellermanLB6'1185Fr.Viborg, S.D./Viborg-Hurley
Trevor WehdeWR5'11165Fr.Harrisburg, S.D./Harrisburg

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

Welcome to The Clearest Lake in South Dakota

Sylvan Lake in the Black Hills of South Dakota is a crown jewel of Custer State Park, it is also a movie star, and the clearest lake in the state.

Gallery Credit: Patty D

Twelve South Dakota Places to Put on Your "Must Visit" List!

Make the most of summer in South Dakota and visit these spots that speak to why SD is great!

A lot of them you might have visited, some you haven't for sure, and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while. So, while there is still a little time or even one more weekend, and gas prices are down a bit - - try and make it to one of these great places.
What can be found in these 12 locations?

What can't? Camping, fishing swimming, kayaking, birdwatching, and tons of other great outdoors-type activities. Historical, educational exploration, hobby interests, kids activities, just plain old beautiful scenery, and- - to use an overused phrase- -lots more!

With all of that in mind, let's dive in!

Gallery Credit: Patty D

Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, College Football, commitments, commits, coo, Cougars, d2, dii football, Football, Iowa, Jerry Olszewski, jim glogowski, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Sun, NSIC, recruit, Recruiting, SD, sd natives, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USF, vikes, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls