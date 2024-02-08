Augustana Lands 8, USF 12 South Dakota Natives on Signing Day

National signing day came and went in the blink of an eye, but our local DII College Football programs cleaned up.

Augustana landed 25 recruits, while USF had a total of 39 put pen to paper for the Fall.

In total, the two schools got commitments from 20 South Dakota natives, a lot of which prepped here in the area.

Here is Augustana's full list of recruits. South Dakota natives are listed here:

Adam Behrend | 6-4 | 300 | Offensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln High School

Max Carlson | 6-0 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg HS

Luke Fraser | 5-11 | 190 | Running Back | Arlington, S.D. | Hamlin High School

Camron Maciejewski | 6-1 | 210 | Linebacker | Hot Springs, S.D. | Hot Springs HS

Jameson Nebel | 6-3 | 280 | Defensive Line | Hayti, S.D. | Hamlin High School

Trae Piel | 6-2 | 190 | Defensive Back | Dakota Dunes, S.D. | Dakota Valley HS

Tytan Tryon | 6-0 | 185 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg High School

Lathan Wilcox | 6-4 | 225 | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS

For the University of Sioux Falls, they notched 12 commitments from South Dakotans. Below are those recruits, here's the full list.

Tyus Hanson* TE 6'4 245 R-So. Sioux Falls, S.D./Lindenwood James Woodward* TE 6'3 230 R-Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Northwestern Jacob Docter P/K 5'11 175 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Christian Max Elrod DE 6'0 240 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg Isaac Jarovski WR 6'0 175 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln Samuel Just LB 6'2 210 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg Trey Lewis SAF 6'0 190 Fr. Pierre, S.D./T.F. Riggs Dalton Reiff DE 6'3 245 Fr. Chester, S.D./Chester Area Dashawn Rohlik DT 6'0 260 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Jefferson Tate Schafer QB 6'1 195 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln Chance Schoellerman LB 6'1 185 Fr. Viborg, S.D./Viborg-Hurley Trevor Wehde WR 5'11 165 Fr. Harrisburg, S.D./Harrisburg

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com