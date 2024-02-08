Augustana Lands 8, USF 12 South Dakota Natives on Signing Day
National signing day came and went in the blink of an eye, but our local DII College Football programs cleaned up.
Augustana landed 25 recruits, while USF had a total of 39 put pen to paper for the Fall.
In total, the two schools got commitments from 20 South Dakota natives, a lot of which prepped here in the area.
Here is Augustana's full list of recruits. South Dakota natives are listed here:
Adam Behrend | 6-4 | 300 | Offensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln High School
Max Carlson | 6-0 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg HS
Luke Fraser | 5-11 | 190 | Running Back | Arlington, S.D. | Hamlin High School
Camron Maciejewski | 6-1 | 210 | Linebacker | Hot Springs, S.D. | Hot Springs HS
Jameson Nebel | 6-3 | 280 | Defensive Line | Hayti, S.D. | Hamlin High School
Trae Piel | 6-2 | 190 | Defensive Back | Dakota Dunes, S.D. | Dakota Valley HS
Tytan Tryon | 6-0 | 185 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg High School
Lathan Wilcox | 6-4 | 225 | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS
For the University of Sioux Falls, they notched 12 commitments from South Dakotans. Below are those recruits, here's the full list.
|Tyus Hanson*
|TE
|6'4
|245
|R-So.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Lindenwood
|James Woodward*
|TE
|6'3
|230
|R-Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Northwestern
|Jacob Docter
|P/K
|5'11
|175
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Christian
|Max Elrod
|DE
|6'0
|240
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg
|Isaac Jarovski
|WR
|6'0
|175
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln
|Samuel Just
|LB
|6'2
|210
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Harrisburg
|Trey Lewis
|SAF
|6'0
|190
|Fr.
|Pierre, S.D./T.F. Riggs
|Dalton Reiff
|DE
|6'3
|245
|Fr.
|Chester, S.D./Chester Area
|Dashawn Rohlik
|DT
|6'0
|260
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Jefferson
|Tate Schafer
|QB
|6'1
|195
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln
|Chance Schoellerman
|LB
|6'1
|185
|Fr.
|Viborg, S.D./Viborg-Hurley
|Trevor Wehde
|WR
|5'11
|165
|Fr.
|Harrisburg, S.D./Harrisburg
Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com
