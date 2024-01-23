Former Nebraska QB Purdy Has a New School…Again

Last weekend, San Jose State Spartan football fans got some big news, as it was announced that Chubba Purdy would be joining the program via the transfer portal.

Now, that marriage has already come to an abrupt end.

Purdy has now decommitted from the Spartans and instead will transfer to the University of Nevada.

Per Yahoo Sports:

The news isn’t surprising after Chubba deleted his initial commitment post on Sunday, Jan. 21 — the same day SJSU announced the hiring of new head coach Ken Niumatalolo who will be taking over for Brent Brennan.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker QB is looking to reshape his college career with a transfer following a 2 year stay in Lincoln. Purdy's college career began with 2 seasons at Florida State prior to his transfer to Nebraska.

Last season, Purdy was 0-2 as a starter, and ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for 147 yards in 6 appearances.

The Nevada Wolfpack now get more competition in their quarterback room, as Purdy joins a team that opens the season at Troy on Saturday, August 31st.

Source: Yahoo Sports

