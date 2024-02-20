Minnesota Vikings Have 27 Free Agents to Be this Offseason

The official start of the NFL new league year is right around the corner, and there are a ton of big decisions to make for the Minnesota Vikings.

Chiefly among which of course is what to do with current Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins.

A lot of fans would love to have the veteran and soon-to-be free agent back; but at what cost?

Get our free mobile app

Additionally, Cousins may be once again looking for premium guaranteed money, something that the Vikings may be unwilling to offer this offseason as the veteran comes off of Achilles surgery.

In total, Cousins included, the Vikings have 27 impending free agents this offseason:

Offense (14)

QB Kirk Cousins

QB Joshua Dobbs

RB Cam Akers (RFA)

WR Brandon Powell

WR K.J. Osborn

TE Ben Ellefson

TE Johnny Mundt

TE Nick Muse (ERFA)

T David Quessenberry

T Oli Udoh

T Blake Brandel (RFA)

G Dalton Risner

G Chris Reed

G Austin Schlottmann

Defense (12)

DL James Lynch

DL Khyiris Tonga (RFA)

DL T.J. Smith (ERFA)

DE Marcus Davenport

DE Jonathan Bullard

DE D.J. Wonnum

OLB Danielle Hunter

OLB Anthony Barr

ILB Jordan Hicks

LB Troy Dye

CB Theo Jackson (ERFA)

CB John Reid

Special Teams (1)

K Greg Joseph

Decisions, decisions, decisions. We'll see what moves are made by Minnesota to retain the free agents that they have in-house, and if any are brought in from outside of the organization.

Per Spotrac, the Vikings presently have an estimated 28 million dollars in cap space at present, although that could very soon change.

Source: Spotrac

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather