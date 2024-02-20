Minnesota Vikings Have 27 Free Agents to Be this Offseason
The official start of the NFL new league year is right around the corner, and there are a ton of big decisions to make for the Minnesota Vikings.
Chiefly among which of course is what to do with current Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins.
A lot of fans would love to have the veteran and soon-to-be free agent back; but at what cost?
Additionally, Cousins may be once again looking for premium guaranteed money, something that the Vikings may be unwilling to offer this offseason as the veteran comes off of Achilles surgery.
In total, Cousins included, the Vikings have 27 impending free agents this offseason:
Offense (14)
QB Kirk Cousins
QB Joshua Dobbs
RB Cam Akers (RFA)
WR Brandon Powell
WR K.J. Osborn
TE Ben Ellefson
TE Johnny Mundt
TE Nick Muse (ERFA)
T David Quessenberry
T Oli Udoh
T Blake Brandel (RFA)
G Dalton Risner
G Chris Reed
G Austin Schlottmann
Defense (12)
DL James Lynch
DL Khyiris Tonga (RFA)
DL T.J. Smith (ERFA)
DE Marcus Davenport
DE Jonathan Bullard
DE D.J. Wonnum
OLB Danielle Hunter
OLB Anthony Barr
ILB Jordan Hicks
LB Troy Dye
CB Theo Jackson (ERFA)
CB John Reid
Special Teams (1)
K Greg Joseph
Decisions, decisions, decisions. We'll see what moves are made by Minnesota to retain the free agents that they have in-house, and if any are brought in from outside of the organization.
Per Spotrac, the Vikings presently have an estimated 28 million dollars in cap space at present, although that could very soon change.
Source: Spotrac
