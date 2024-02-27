No, The Minnesota Vikings Will Not Be Trading Justin Jefferson

Despite being in the offseason, it is a fun 'what if' kind of season for NFL and football fans alike.

Just a few weeks in to said offseason, fans of the Minnesota Vikings and of the greater NFL have heard rumblings and rumors that veteran wideout Justin Jefferson might soon be traded for a large return.

That's not happening folks.

Not only is Justin Jefferson the top wideout in the league and a generational talent, his coach and general manager have now confirmed his much at the combine.

According to Pro Football Talk, Coach Kevin O'Connell put the kibosh on the rumors:

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet.

Strong words from the Head Coach. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also offered up similar thoughts:

Jefferson and Minnesota will find common ground sooner than later.

Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2020, Jefferson has compiled 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns over 4 seasons of work.

This past season, despite dealing with a hamstring injury, he broke the 1,000-yard mark once again by finishing with 1,074 yards and 5 scores, both career lows.

Jefferson's current contract runs through the end of the 2024 season, but he will have a new (and much larger) deal in no time to remain in purple and gold.

