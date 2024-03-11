Minnesota Vikings Lose Cousins, Add Trio of Defenders Monday

The Minnesota Vikings have had a very active day thus far as the NFL's 'legal tampering' period is underway.

Things got started with a bang for Minnesota, as they added young pass rush help in former Houston Texan edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Later on Monday afternoon, the Vikings added more pass rush help, perhaps signaling the end of the Danielle Hunter era in Minnesota by signing former Dolphin and Iowa native Andrew Van Ginkel.

Lastly (so far), the Vikings front office went even closer to home to bolster the linebacker unit, adding former Minnesota Gopher Linebacker Blake Cashman, also from the Texans.

Here are the contractual details that are available currently on Spotrac:

EDGE/DE Jonathan Greenard - 4 years, $76 million

EDGE/LB Andrew Van Ginkel - 2 years, $20 million

LB Blake Cashman - 3 years, $25.5 million

It's surely not the end of the activity this week, or maybe even today for Minnesota.

Unfortunately, it's also the end of the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota, as the longtime Vikings QB landed a MONSTER deal to join the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are the details:

It's the signal of a serious changing-of-the-guard in Minnesota.

It doesn't mean it's a rebuild, especially with the defensive additions. If anything, it appears the Vikings are building while tearing down portions of the roster. The biggest question mark remaining is; who will be the next starting QB for the purple and gold moving forward?

We may find an answer to that this week or may have to wait and see come NFL Draft time who the Vikings designate as their QB of the future.

Sources: Tom Pelissero Twitter and Vikings on Spotrac