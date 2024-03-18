Minnesota Vikings Lose KJ Osborn as Vet Signs Deal with AFC Squad

You win some and you lose some.

By most standards, the Vikings have had more winners than losers thus far this offseason.

The team has made a lot of signings on the open market, all while losing the likes of Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, and now KJ Osborn to other teams.

Osborn, who has been a big part of the team since joining via the draft in 2020, is now signing a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Osborn will be paid reportedly 4 million, and up to 6 million with incentives this season.

Per ESPN.com, the Patriots are still in the WR market even after Osborn's deal:

The Patriots had made an aggressive free agent pitch to receiver Calvin Ridley before he decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Even after adding Osborn, the expectation is that New England still hopes to upgrade at receiver, perhaps looking to the draft.

Osborn never materialized into a strong WR2 during his time in Minnesota but was a consistent part of the offense over his four years in the Twin Cities.

In four seasons, Osborn has tallied 158 receptions, 1,845 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

In 2021, Osborn had a career year. He finished with 655 receiving yards and 7 scores. Each year since, Osborn finished with slightly less yardage and touchdowns, and in 2023 finished with a line of 48-540-3 TDs.

Sources: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

