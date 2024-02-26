Minnesota Twins Add OF Margot via Trade with Dodgers

Fans of the Minnesota Twins had to wait quite a while this offseason before their team made a move.

Now, fans can officially color themselves surprised that the team has made a few big moves over the past few weeks as MLB enters Spring Training.

The Twins acquired a veteran outfielder via trade on Monday afternoon, acquiring 29-year-old Manuel Margot via a trade with the LA Dodgers.

Per ESPN.com:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trading outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins and plan to sign free agent super utility man Kiké Hernández to a one-year contract once the trade is finalized, sources told ESPN. After shopping Margot in recent days, the Dodgers struck a deal to send the Twins the 29-year-old outfielder and shortstop prospect Rayne Doncon for shortstop prospect Noah Miller. The Dodgers also will send cash to help cover the $12 million owed Margot -- $10 million this year and a $2 million buyout on a $12 million club option.

It's another big get for the Twins, who stack Margot onto a roster full of hitters.

Margot hit an impressive .264 last season, and also added 4 home runs and 38 RBIs in limited opportunities.

As for what the Twins gave up in the trade, here's a blurb on Miller from ESPN:

Miller, 21, slashed .223/.309/.340 in High-A and is considered a well-above-average defensive shortstop.

