The upper plains are a tough bunch any time of year but today is no match for Winter Storm Elliot. The feels-like temperatures are anywhere from 40 to 61 below zero.

Due to the strong winds and heavy drifting, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain.

Blizzard-like conditions are being observed throughout the state.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions with this storm system as it moves across the state. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions and rapidly deteriorating roads.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.