South Dakota Interstate Highways CLOSED

The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much of the state. Here is the latest from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is closed.

With the Interstate 29 closure in effect from Watertown to the North Dakota state line, trucks traveling north on I-29 should consider long-term parking options in Brookings and Sioux Falls. Officials are noting that truck parking in Watertown is currently FULL at this time.

Interstate 90 UPDATE

I-90 has been closed (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Rapid City.

As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.

Road Conditions Across the State:

Accumulating snow and strong winds will continue to make secondary highways impassable over an extended period of time with many state highways posting No Travel Advised. Many vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid Interstate closures. These vehicles will create hazards for snowplow operators and may delay getting the sections of the highway cleared.

Please avoid travel. Safety on the roadways, for plow operators and the traveling public, is the number one priority for both DOT and DPS. Please use available resources for travel planning over the next few days.

